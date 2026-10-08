AXA Health updates employee testing and treatment options

The offering, delivered in partnership with Peppy, aims to ensure employees have access to expert guidance and confidential support when needed. The additional testing and treatment options will be tailored to individual needs following consultations, the tests include: Men's ultimate blood test Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) testing Personalised Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) prescribing and treatment plans Semen testing Cholesterol testing Prostate Specific-Antigen (PSA) testing Additionally, the services now include access to private prescription...