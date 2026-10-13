Learning objectives: Learn why life assurance for US Citizens in the UK requires a more in-depth process in some cases Discover the process of setting up an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) for US Citizens in the UK Discern when this process is applicable and when more standard policies apply The UK is seeing a notable influx of US citizens seeking long-term or permanent residence. Home Office data shows record numbers applying for British citizenship: 6,618 in the year to March 2025 (the highest since records began in 2004), with figures reaching around 8,790 for the full...