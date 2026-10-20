Defaqto expands Matrix 360 to wealth and protection

Market intelligence provider, Defaqto, has expanded its market intelligence platform, Matrix 360, to include wealth and protection.
The expansion aims to offer providers a new way to benchmark propositions, monitor competitors and track changes across their market. Matrix 360 combines Defaqto's financial product data with interactive dashboards, comparison tools, alerts and reporting. The platform is designed to support product and proposition teams with benchmarking and proposition development, as well as supporting market intelligence, research, commercial and distribution teams with viewing competitive activity, including product launches, withdrawals and individual feature updates. Michael Piddock, interim ...
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