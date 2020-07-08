COVER Excellence voting closes this Friday!

Spanning 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2020

The voting period for providers closes this Friday (10 July) for the COVER Excellence Awards for 2020 on 10 November - our yearly opportunity to celebrate the leading firms and intermediaries within the protection, life and health insurance space.

Advisers can cast their votes for their choice products and services here and submit their own entries here.

Spanning advice firms and providers across 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2020.

The Best Business Protection award will shine a light on the most outstanding cover options for shareholders and key personnel, while Best Protection Platform is open to both insurers and third party administrators.

Plus, the COVER Proud to Protect award, in association with Aviva, will celebrate the achievements of an adviser who has gone above and beyond for a client.

The period for voting closes on Friday 10 July and entries for intermediaries need to be submitted by Friday 21 August.

As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 10th November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.

Visit the Excellence Awards 2020 event page for everything you need to know