Yvette Cooper

IPT raises £2.17bn in Q1 26/27

Regulation

IPT raises £2.17bn in Q1 26/27

Up £2m year-on-year

clock 21 July 2026 • 2 min read
Yvette Cooper appointed as Health Secretary

Regulation

Yvette Cooper appointed as Health Secretary

Replaces James Murray

clock 21 July 2026 • 2 min read