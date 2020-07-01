work–life balance
Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis
'Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight among main concerns discussed between colleagues'
It is time to stop broking and start consulting
With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price
Two-in-five UK employees happy to work into old age - Canada Life
Almost half of employees believe flexible working and part-time opportunities are important to support an older workforce
Working out-of-office hours harms mental wellbeing - Lockton
Almost a third of financial services workers are badly affected mentally by 'working around the clock', a study by Lockton has found
Workplace stress the main reason for short-term absence
Lack of workplace initiatives and no group protection both reasons for higher than above average employee sickness