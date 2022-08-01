Wallace Dobbin

Peter Hubbard to take chair at The Exeter

Insurer

Peter Hubbard to take chair at The Exeter

Succeeds Wallace Dobbin

clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
Wallace Dobbin to step down as chair of The Exeter

Insurer

Wallace Dobbin to step down as chair of The Exeter

After 14 years

clock 28 March 2022 • 1 min read
