Vanessa Barnes

Two more PFS member directors resign after CII takeover

Insurer

Two more PFS member directors resign after CII takeover

Vanessa Barnes and Gordon Wilson quit over PFS independence ‘concerns’

clock 22 June 2023 • 4 min read
PFS refused CII loan after Evelyn audit found 'significant' default risk

Regulation

PFS refused CII loan after Evelyn audit found 'significant' default risk

PFS member director hits back at CII governance failure claims

clock 10 January 2023 • 3 min read