urgent care centres

AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering

PMI

AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering

Offers 24/7 medical attention

clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: All the winners revealed!

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Canada Life exits individual protection market

08 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Winner's Gallery

02 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Over 18 million adults struggling to access GP appointments

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

Bupa refutes reports of NHS Trust split over unpaid claims

01 November 2022 • 1 min read