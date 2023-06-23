United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative

Vitality joins UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance initiative

Insurer

Vitality joins UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance initiative

To reduce ESG risks

clock 23 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read