Thierry Léger

SCOR updates group executive committee

Insurer

SCOR updates group executive committee

Part of next strategic cycle

clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
SCOR appoints CEO for L&H

Insurer

SCOR appoints CEO for L&H

Philipp Rüede takes the role

clock 23 April 2025 • 1 min read
SCOR taps Swiss Re's Thierry Léger as chief executive

Insurer

SCOR taps Swiss Re's Thierry Léger as chief executive

Responsible for a new strategic plan

clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read