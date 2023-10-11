Therese Chambers

FCA admits slow career progression for Black individuals to senior level

Regulation

FCA admits slow career progression for Black individuals to senior level

"More work to do" to achieve targets

clock 11 October 2023 • 3 min read
FCA names two enforcement directors

Regulation

FCA names two enforcement directors

Therese Chambers and Steve Smart

clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
Consumer Duty is 'watershed moment' for firms: FCA

Regulation

Consumer Duty is 'watershed moment' for firms: FCA

"Looking for a fundamental change in firms’ approaches"

clock 01 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Around 1.8 million workers suffer from work-related ill health

23 November 2023 • 2 min read