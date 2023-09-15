The Geneva Association

AI can lead to 'excessive' price differentiation for insurance customers

Individual Protection

AI can lead to 'excessive' price differentiation for insurance customers

According to new Geneva Association report

clock 15 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Provider shortlists revealed!

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

Vitality pays out £96M in individual claims during 2022

14 September 2023 • 3 min read
03

AXA Health appoints Heather Smith as chief executive

14 September 2023 • 1 min read
04

The Rising Stars of Protection: Elizabeth Barton

13 September 2023 • 6 min read
05

How to prepare for The Carer's Leave Act

15 September 2023 • 3 min read