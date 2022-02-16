Stuart Lewis

Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife

Individual PMI

Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife

262 claims paid out for child broken bones in Q4

clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
MetLife records dramatic surge in Long Covid Q3 claims

Insurer

MetLife records dramatic surge in Long Covid Q3 claims

Up 250% on Q2 2021

clock 07 December 2021 • 1 min read
MetLife pays out £50M in claims during Q3

Individual Protection

MetLife pays out £50M in claims during Q3

Across individual, group life and group IP

clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
MetLife records increasing demand for child protection cover

Individual Protection

MetLife records increasing demand for child protection cover

On MultiProtect

clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read