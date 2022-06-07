Stuart Bowden

The Openwork Partnership adds to senior management team

Adviser / Broking

The Openwork Partnership adds to senior management team

Three roles added

clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown

08 June 2022 • 6 min read
02

Cost of Living: Advisers must focus on engagement, value in client conversations

06 June 2022 • 5 min read
03

Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

07 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Partner insight: What ESG means for the life insurance industry

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

The Openwork Partnership adds to senior management team

07 June 2022 • 2 min read