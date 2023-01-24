Steve Anderson

Absolute Military launches personal accident policy

Individual Protection

Absolute Military launches personal accident policy

With underwriting partners at Healix

clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read
GriefChat partners with Absolute Military

Individual Protection

GriefChat partners with Absolute Military

Bereavement support available via video messaging

clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read
Johnny Timpson appointed chair of Absolute Military

Adviser / Broking

Johnny Timpson appointed chair of Absolute Military

Launched Military Life product in Dec 2020

clock 10 May 2022 • 1 min read
