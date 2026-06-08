Stephen Costello

BHSF updates wellbeing offering

Employee Benefits

BHSF updates wellbeing offering

Partnership with Spectrum.Life

clock 08 June 2026 • 1 min read
L&G expands mental health support for group protection

Insurer

L&G expands mental health support for group protection

Recorded a 25% increase in anxiety presentation last year

clock 01 April 2026 • 2 min read
L&G launches health and wellbeing app

Group Protection

L&G launches health and wellbeing app

Dubbed Spark

clock 01 July 2025 • 2 min read
Spectrum.Life partners with LSE

Insurer

Spectrum.Life partners with LSE

Mental health support

clock 13 June 2025 • 1 min read
AXA Health updates wellbeing and employee assistance offering

Products

AXA Health updates wellbeing and employee assistance offering

Improved access to workforce support

clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
Spectrum.Life appoints head of insurance

PMI

Spectrum.Life appoints head of insurance

Ian Ranger joins

clock 27 February 2025 • 1 min read
New VP of customer operations for Spectrum.Life

Individual PMI

New VP of customer operations for Spectrum.Life

Andrew Macadam takes the role

clock 31 January 2025 • 1 min read
Simplyhealth partners with Spectrum.Life

Products

Simplyhealth partners with Spectrum.Life

Digital mental health support

clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Spectrum.Life signs AI partnership

Employee Benefits

Spectrum.Life signs AI partnership

Improving health outcomes

clock 19 September 2024 • 1 min read
Spectrum.Life rebrands to health and wellbeing provider

PMI

Spectrum.Life rebrands to health and wellbeing provider

Launches new products and services

clock 23 May 2024 • 1 min read