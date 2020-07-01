smartphones
16% of people in UK waiting more than 11 days to see GP - Cigna
Over half happy to use smartphones or virtual GP as an alternative
The Exeter launches Health+ PMI policy
Private medical insurance policy with HealthWise app developed in partnership with Square Health and in collaboration with specialist advisers
Aon offers five digital tips for employee benefits
Strategy, benefit relevance, user experience, simplicity and accessibility are core issues
Now Health International launches digital membership pass
Now available alongside IPMI provider's new SimpleCare plan