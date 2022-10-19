Simon Moore

LV= doubles down on future mutual status

Insurer

LV= doubles down on future mutual status

“This board, your board, is committed to that mutual future”

clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
LV= interim CEO to step down

Insurer

LV= interim CEO to step down

Search for successor underway

clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

Insurer

Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

Replaces Seamus Creedon

clock 07 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read