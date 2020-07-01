sick leave
'Half of UK workers' off sick for longer than a month would struggle financially
One million too ill to work for longer than a month every year
Mail on Sunday issues call for income protection
Human interest story published yesterday
Nine in 10 went to work while ill last year - Canada Life
Nearly half of UK employees surveyed did not take a sick day in 2017
Paul Avis: Group risk's Cinderella service
Does the importance of early intervention and effective rehabilitation during absence outweigh the financial benefits of group income protection?
Paul Avis: The mental health solution
In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Canada Life's Paul Avis looks into how EAPs and EIS via group income protection policies are providing an answer
Katharine Moxham: Ready to respond?
With a BEIS consultation ongoing, GRiD's Katharine Moxham issues a rallying call for group income protection
97.8% of all group and individual claims paid in 2017
'Record-breaking' £5bn in total pay-outs for protection industry last year and £1.6bn paid out for group risk, according to ABI and GRiD
Richard Walsh: Sick pay vs group income protection
Potential changes to workplace sick pay entitlement could provide a group income protection opportunity for advisers
Employers should use EAPs to treat apprentices fairly
It is a legal requirement to ensure all employees are supported equally and utilising employee benefits is a recommended way to do so, GRiD has advised
Johnny Timpson: The 'gig economy' and the need for a financial safety net
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson highlights the need - and opportunity - to provide protection for self-employed workers and those with short-term contracts.
Ill-health costs UK firms six working weeks a year in lost productivity
Annual absentee and presentee figures equate to £77.5bn blow to our economy, a study has revealed.
Majority of UK workforce went to work while unwell in 2017
With sick leave at its lowest for decades, new Bupa research suggests that millions headed into work despite being unwell, feeling pain and suffering from mental illness last year.