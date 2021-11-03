SGM

LV= announces potential £212m pay out to members as part of Bain Capital deal

Insurer

LV= announces potential £212m pay out to members as part of Bain Capital deal

Member voting on 10 December

clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients measure wellbeing programme usage and value

29 October 2021 • 6 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: £5.9bn allocated to clear current NHS backlogs

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Alan Lakey: The value of congenital condition cover for children

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Aviva pays out over £63m to CIC breast cancer claimants

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Budget 2021: Industry reactions

28 October 2021 • 4 min read