second opinion
Employers 'increasingly keen to offer second medical opinion'
RedArc Nurses releases data
Unum extends Harley Street Concierge cancer support until 2020
Critical illness programme for employees following diagnosis
Adam Saville: Acceptance is key
COVER editor gets philosophical about life, death and protection advice
Steve Casey: Practice what you preach
To follow up his article outlining his experience as a victim of a stroke and CIC claimant, Steve Casey assesses the importance of seeking his own second medical opinion