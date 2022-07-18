Seamus Creedon

LV= interim CEO to step down

Insurer

LV= interim CEO to step down

Search for successor underway

clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

Insurer

Simon Moore appointed as new LV= chair

Replaces Seamus Creedon

clock 07 June 2022 • 1 min read
LV= adds ex-FOS chief executive amid board reshuffle

Insurer

LV= adds ex-FOS chief executive amid board reshuffle

Suzy Neubert and Natalie Ceeney join as NEDs

clock 28 February 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London and LV= cease merger talks

Insurer

Royal London and LV= cease merger talks

Mutuals halt discussions

clock 09 February 2022 • 2 min read
Royal London confirms merger talks with LV= as chair Cook to step down

Insurer

Royal London confirms merger talks with LV= as chair Cook to step down

Offer to create 'well-capitalised mutual'

clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
