Sarah Hughes

One in three adults do not talk about mental health: Mind

Cost of Living

One in three adults do not talk about mental health: Mind

Time to Talk Day

clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read
Government publishes Mental Health Bill draft

Individual Protection

Government publishes Mental Health Bill draft

Takes aim at racial disparity and increased individual support

clock 28 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read