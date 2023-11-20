Samantha Haffenden-Angear

British Friendly reports 72% increase in use of healthcare services following campaign

Income Protection

British Friendly reports 72% increase in use of healthcare services following campaign

Including mental health, physiotherapy and virtual GP appointments

clock 20 November 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

British Friendly reports 72% increase in use of healthcare services following campaign

20 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

2plan wealth management rolls out protection service with LifeSearch

20 November 2023 • 1 min read