Rob Clifford

Stonebridge debuts AI-based vulnerable customer identification tool

Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge debuts AI-based vulnerable customer identification tool

Ahead of Consumer Duty introduction

clock 21 March 2023 • 1 min read
Stonebridge updates Compliance Operating Model services for ARs

Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge updates Compliance Operating Model services for ARs

Change offers a more tailored approach for member firms

clock 07 November 2022 • 1 min read
Stonebridge targets protection gap with platform upgrade

Individual Protection

Stonebridge targets protection gap with platform upgrade

Throughout mortgage process

clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read