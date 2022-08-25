Richard Wyatt-Haines

Accessibility the keystone for digital healthcare in group protection

Group Protection

Accessibility the keystone for digital healthcare in group protection

Webinar now available on-demand

clock 25 August 2022 • 4 min read
Legal & General partners with CONNECTPlus on long-term health conditions app

Group Protection

Legal & General partners with CONNECTPlus on long-term health conditions app

Available to all insured employees and their immediate family

clock 13 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read