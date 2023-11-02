Rebecca Deegan

COVER Summit 2023: Consumer Duty has upped the ante on protection

Individual Protection

COVER Summit 2023: Consumer Duty has upped the ante on protection

“Customers definitely don't trust claims stats”

clock 02 November 2023 • 4 min read
Health insurance key driver for choosing new employment roles: ABI

PMI

Health insurance key driver for choosing new employment roles: ABI

Majority would take cover if offered by employers

clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Protection pay outs reach almost £6.9 billion in 2022

Individual Protection

Protection pay outs reach almost £6.9 billion in 2022

According to ABI and GriD stats

clock 30 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read