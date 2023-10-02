protection panel

Quilter adds Guardian to protection panel

Individual Protection

Quilter adds Guardian to protection panel

Following Quilter Select protection panel tender process

clock 02 October 2023 • 1 min read
Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering

Individual Protection

Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering

Protection panel will aim to signpost advisers to referral partners

clock 30 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The Rising Stars of Protection: Subhani Cook from Sesame Bankhall Group

21 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Consumer Duty brings a long overdue shake up in the industry

20 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

TMG Mortgage Network launches protection division

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

2plan wealth management rolls out protection service with LifeSearch

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

British Friendly reports 72% increase in use of healthcare services following campaign

20 November 2023 • 3 min read