Phil Deacon

Guardian adds neurological support to HALO claims service

Insurer

Guardian adds neurological support to HALO claims service

New partnership with Krysalis Consultancy

clock 08 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Square Health acquires digital GP advice platform Push Doctor

06 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

Spotlight: Alcohol & Liver Disease

01 December 2021 • 5 min read
03

FCA looks to strengthen appointed representative oversight regime

03 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

MetLife records dramatic surge in Long Covid Q3 claims

07 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claire Clement

06 December 2021 • 8 min read