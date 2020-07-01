Payout Planner
Probate fees: Unmarried couples' life cover most at risk
'False alarm'
Rob Carr comes out of retirement to help launch Guardian FS
Protection veteran snapped up as adviser development manager
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks
Katya Maclean: Guardian & engaging customers through advisers
Advisers are the key to unlocking enhanced interaction with policyholders
Guardian 'Payout Planner' explained
Policyholders nominate beneficiaries of a death benefit at application stage without the need for probate or a trust in place