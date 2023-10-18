Panacea Adviser

PDG secures financial sponsorship from Panacea Adviser

Adviser / Broking

PDG secures financial sponsorship from Panacea Adviser

Eighth sponsor in 2023

clock 18 October 2023 • 1 min read
Majority of advisers to pass on Consumer Duty costs to clients﻿

Adviser / Broking

Majority of advisers to pass on Consumer Duty costs to clients﻿

Survey reveals concerns among advisers

clock 17 May 2023 • 1 min read
Consumer Duty: Advisers anticipate client dissatisfaction﻿

Regulation

Consumer Duty: Advisers anticipate client dissatisfaction﻿

Advisers expect guidelines to receive negative reception

clock 16 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read