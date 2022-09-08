Ofgem

PM Truss confirms £2,500 energy price cap to come into force

Individual Protection

PM Truss confirms £2,500 energy price cap to come into force

In place until October 2024

clock 08 September 2022 • 2 min read
Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October

Individual Protection

Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October

80% rise

clock 26 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read