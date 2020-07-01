occupational safety and health
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
Employee stress is a 'mental health timebomb' - Cigna
84% of UK workers have suffered poor mental health, but only a quarter received support from employers
Working out-of-office hours harms mental wellbeing - Lockton
Almost a third of financial services workers are badly affected mentally by 'working around the clock', a study by Lockton has found
Health Shield extends cash plan with mental health app
Thrive app offered via Tailored Health Cash Plan as part of employee support benefit range
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits
Counselling improved mental health of 92% of EAP users
70% of EAP users needed help with mental health problems last year
Employers should record employee financial stress via EAPs
Financial wellbeing firm Neyber suggests better use of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) would benefit both workers and companies
Bad health choices cutting workers' life expectancy
Unhealthy behaviour and other risk factors significantly reducing longevity, research by VitalityHealth has revealed