Net Zero Alliance turns into 'empty shell' after dropping requirement to set targets

Members will be accountable for setting their own targets

clock 07 July 2023 • 2 min read
AXA and SCOR latest insurance firms to depart Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

AXA and SCOR latest insurance firms to depart Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

Follows Swiss Re earlier this week

clock 26 May 2023 • 2 min read
