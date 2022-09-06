Nadhim Zahawi

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed as new Chancellor in Truss cabinet

Regulation

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed as new Chancellor in Truss cabinet

Therese Coffey appointed Health Secretary

clock 06 September 2022 • 2 min read
MPs seeks assurance govt not 'flying blind' into emergency budget

Regulation

MPs seeks assurance govt not 'flying blind' into emergency budget

MPs demand OBR forecast

clock 24 August 2022 • 1 min read
Boris Johnson to resign as PM

Regulation

Boris Johnson to resign as PM

Same tenure as Neville Chamberlain

clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read