Martin Shaw: A mutual manifesto
'Building a more financially self-reliant society'
LV= to convert from friendly society to Ltd company
Following member vote
Holloway Friendly pays 98% of income protection claims for 2018
2% increase on 2017
Iain Clark to step down as British Friendly CEO
He leaves the post in May
Cirencester Friendly increases adviser commission rates
Rate changes to 'income assured enhanced' and 'my earnings insurance' following adviser feedback
National Friendly pays out 99% of all medical claims in 2017
Total £7.5m claims for a variety of medical procedures
British Friendly rolls out Immediate Support Payment
Claims paid on average 28 days earlier and faster using DocuSign e-forms
Holloway Friendly launches income protection plan discounts
10% or 20% premium discounts to Short Term Income Protection and Purely Income Protection Plans where there are exclusions