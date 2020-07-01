medicine
AIG Life CI payout helps infant hear for first time
Story of Max Brett gets coverage in The Times, Daily Mail and on ITV's Lorraine show
Emergency Risk: Organ transplantation
Our monthly focus from VitalityLife returns. Underwriting specialist Fergus Bescoby explores organ transplants and the rise in donations
Emergency Risk: Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis is an ever-growing problem in the UK - the acute version at least - with strong links to alcohol for those in their mid-life, underwriter Fergus Bescoby explores
The Exeter offers IP cover for type 2 diabetes
Changes to income protection underwriting compliments Managed Life offering
Sigal Atzmon: From insurance payer to health insurance player
Medix Global's CEO outlines what PMI insurers need to do in order to keep up with the rapidly changing health industry
VitalityLife updates Serious Illness Cover
Cancer Relapse Benefit included as standard and 35 definitions added including borderline ovarian cancer and blindness in one eye
Emergency risk: Pulmonary embolism
Fergus Bescoby discusses underwriting considerations for blood clots in the lung