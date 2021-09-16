Matthew Bone

Time to let go of our comfort blankets

Underwriting

Time to let go of our comfort blankets

'Customers today expect instant fulfilment'

clock 16 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

13 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

SBG & PDG launch guide to assist advisers on suicide

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Neurodiversity champion group GAIN launches

15 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Zurich pays out 99% of life insurance claims during H1 2021

13 September 2021 • 2 min read
05

Client engagement: What is the 'new normal' for protection advisers?

15 September 2021 • 6 min read