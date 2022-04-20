Martyn Jackson

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Where protection meets sustainability

19 April 2022 • 7 min read
02

Protection advisers urged to "save" policies during cost of living crisis

19 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021

20 April 2022 • 4 min read
04

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

20 April 2022 • 6 min read
05

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

21 April 2022 • 1 min read