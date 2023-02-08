Martin Lewis

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Around 1.8 million workers suffer from work-related ill health

23 November 2023 • 2 min read