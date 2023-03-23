Mark Steward

FCA names two enforcement directors

Regulation

Therese Chambers and Steve Smart

clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
FCA enforcement executive Mark Steward to depart next year

Regulation

Executive director of enforcement and market oversight to leave next Spring

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
FCA hastens process to cancel or vary regulated firm's permissions

Regulation

Strengthening consumer protection

clock 20 May 2022 • 2 min read
