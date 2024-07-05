Liz Truss

UK General Election 2024: Labour wins landslide

Cost of Living

UK General Election 2024: Labour wins landslide

Keir Starmer to become UK Prime Minister

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Autumn Statement 2022: Energy bill support extended to 2024 at lower rate

Cost of Living

Autumn Statement 2022: Energy bill support extended to 2024 at lower rate

Alongside health and social care funding

clock 17 November 2022 • 3 min read
Income Protection Awareness Week 2022: Always have a Plan B

Income Protection

Income Protection Awareness Week 2022: Always have a Plan B

"With over 1,500 registrations for the event, anticipation levels were high"

clock 28 October 2022 • 5 min read
Hunt's new fiscal plan delayed by two weeks

Regulation

Hunt's new fiscal plan delayed by two weeks

Now on 17 November

clock 26 October 2022 • 1 min read
Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Regulation

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Following resignation of Liz Truss

clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read
Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

Regulation

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

44 days in office

clock 20 October 2022 • 2 min read
Government scales back universal energy cost support

Regulation

Government scales back universal energy cost support

Universal help to end in April

clock 17 October 2022 • 1 min read
Chancellor to issue statement today in bid to calm markets

Regulation

Chancellor to issue statement today in bid to calm markets

Fortnight earlier than planned

clock 17 October 2022 • 1 min read
Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor following Kwarteng sacking

Regulation

Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor following Kwarteng sacking

Fourth Chancellor in 2022

clock 14 October 2022 • 1 min read