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Keir Starmer to become UK Prime Minister
The most-read news stories of this year
Alongside health and social care funding
"With over 1,500 registrations for the event, anticipation levels were high"
Now on 17 November
Following resignation of Liz Truss
44 days in office
Universal help to end in April
Fortnight earlier than planned
Fourth Chancellor in 2022