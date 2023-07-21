Lisa Gunn

Half of women have negative mental health impact from work

Group Protection

Half of women have negative mental health impact from work

Nuffield Health research shows

clock 21 July 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read