Leena Johns

MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with Further Group on CI offering

Critical Illness

Further is seventh supplier to join network

clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with HUMANOO on wellbeing

Employee Benefits

Support available via app

clock 28 June 2022 • 1 min read
Better preventative measures can reduce employee claim costs: MAXIS

Group PMI

Musculoskeletal conditions most costly claim

clock 10 February 2022 • 2 min read
