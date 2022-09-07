Kyle Lunn

Blue Zinc acquired by ClearCourse

Technology

Blue Zinc acquired by ClearCourse

Focus on market growth and new products

clock 07 September 2022 • 1 min read
Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Technology

Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Incorporating insurance cover

clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read
Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

Individual Protection

Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

Supporting mental health therapists and practices

clock 04 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

The Rising Stars of Protection: Subhani Cook from Sesame Bankhall Group

21 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

One third of workers overestimate the value of statutory sick pay

21 November 2023 • 2 min read