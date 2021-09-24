Kwasi Kwarteng

Government unveils flexible working proposals to strengthen employee rights

Employee Benefits

Government unveils flexible working proposals to strengthen employee rights

"A more engaged and productive workforce"

clock 24 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

21 September 2021 • 4 min read
02

AIG Life extends maximum age, cover limits on Instant Life

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

Aviva updates individual protection underwriting for Covid and mental health

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

UK employers to increase employee wellbeing spend in 2022

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

IPAW: Why income protection and why now?

20 September 2021 • 3 min read