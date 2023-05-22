Kristin Parker

Mercer Marsh Benefits taps Luke James as workforce health leader

Employee Benefits

Mercer Marsh Benefits taps Luke James as workforce health leader

Leaves Bupa after eight years

clock 22 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read