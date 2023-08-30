Jon Greenwood

Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

Individual Protection

Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

Currently CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance

clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

Insurer

Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

With immediate effect

clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read