John Keppel

Zurich appoints John Keppel as first chief sustainability officer

Insurer

Zurich appoints John Keppel as first chief sustainability officer

Anita Fernqvist to become new COO

clock 18 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Peter Hamilton: Protection at a tipping point

17 March 2022 • 8 min read
02

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

15 March 2022 • 6 min read
03

Spotlight: Heart Failure

14 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

Alan Knowles to step down as chair of Protection Distributor's Group

15 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Christina Rigby: Joining the dots for wellbeing

17 March 2022 • 3 min read